Minnesota House considers female sports bill

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota House is considering a bill regarding who can play in girls’ sports.

The Preserving Girls’ Sports Act would restrict anyone from playing on a female sports team unless they are of the female sex.

The bill defines that as an “individual who naturally has, had, will have, or would have, but for the congenital anomaly or intentional or unintentional disruption, the reproductive system that at some point produces, transports, and utilizes eggs for fertilization.”

Lawmakers will vote on the bill next Monday, March 3.

House Speaker Lisa Demuth and former college athlete Riley Gaines plan to rally behind the legislation at the Capitol.

This comes after U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi issued a warning to Minnesota AG Keith Ellison, demanding Minnesota comply with President Trump’s executive order banning transgender women from women’s and girls’ sports.

