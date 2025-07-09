Minnesota House committee addresses fraud oversight, Medicaid cuts 

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) — For the first time since the assassination of House DFL leader Melissa Hortman and the shooting of DFL Sen. John Hoffman, the House Fraud Prevention and State Agency Oversight Committee resumed its work on Tuesday — the first legislative hearing at the State Capitol since those shootings.

“I know this is the first official meeting of any [legislative] body since the horrific assassinations of Speaker Hortman and her husband Mark,” said Rep. Kristin Robbins, R-Maple Grove, the committee chair.

“Really want to say thank you to folks for the support for all of us and we’re all still thinking of Melissa and Mark,” added Rep. Dave Pinto, DFL-St. Paul, the DFL lead on the committee.

The first order of business for the committee was reviewing what did and did not pass during the past legislative session in terms of fraud prevention and agency oversight.

They heard from the acting commissioner of the Department of Human Services and the agency’s new inspector general, who looks for fraud in DHS programs. “I’ve sent people to prison for stealing Medicaid dollars and I’ve helped to secure several millions of dollars of monetary recovery for our state,” said James Clark, who used to prosecute fraud cases in the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office. “I take this work extremely seriously.”

While Clark works as the inspector general in DHS, one of the major proposals for fraud prevention did not pass the legislature in 2025. The Senate passed a bill calling for a state inspector general’s office to oversee fraud prevention across state government, but it stalled in the House, where it faced Democratic opposition.

“Absolutely, that was a big miss,” said Rep. Robbins when asked if she was disappointed in that bill not passing. “That really matters because at the legislature, there’s separation of powers over the executive branch, so we only have so much jurisdiction over hiring, firing, holding them accountable.”

Rep. Pinto says although the inspector general bill didn’t pass, there were enough other measures included in other bills to crack down on fraud. “I know there were folks that expressed concerns about [the inspector general bill not passing], and to my mind, it was one of a number of ideas. That particular one didn’t get across the finish line but a number of others did.”

The committee also heard from DHS about the potential impact of the federal budget bill just signed into law by President Trump last week. The impact is still being studied, but initial estimates show it could cost Minnesota $500 million per year in Medicaid cuts and kick 150,000 to 250,000 Minnesotans out of the program.

Republicans defend the Medicaid changes.

“The bill that passed in Washington is all about ensuring that able-bodied adults, people who look just like me, and many of us around this table, that they’re contributing to our society,” said Rep. Isaac Schultz, R-Elmdale Township, referring to new eligibility requirements for work or volunteering.

“We have to ensure that the people who are eligible for these services get them and get them in a way that doesn’t require our counties and cities to have to raise their property taxes,” responds Rep. Emma Greenman, DFL-Minneapolis.

A representative of the Minnesota Association of Counties says Minnesota is one of 10 states where counties do the work of checking eligibility for Medicaid. He says it could cost counties millions of dollars to implement the added requirements and lead to property tax increases across the state.