Minnesota House bill would require portion of projected budget surplus to be returned to taxpayers

(ABC 6 News) — A plan to return tax dollars to those who paid is making a big step forward in the Minnesota House.

The House bill would require a portion of a projected budget surplus to be returned directly to taxpayers.

For that payback to happen, the state’s revenue must exceed 105%. Some DFL lawmakers raised questions about the timing of the refunds with budget surplus money shrinking during the fiscal year.

However, it did pass the tax committee 12-11 with GOP support.