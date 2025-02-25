Minnesota House bill would require portion of projected budget surplus to be returned to taxpayers
(ABC 6 News) — A plan to return tax dollars to those who paid is making a big step forward in the Minnesota House.
The House bill would require a portion of a projected budget surplus to be returned directly to taxpayers.
For that payback to happen, the state’s revenue must exceed 105%. Some DFL lawmakers raised questions about the timing of the refunds with budget surplus money shrinking during the fiscal year.
However, it did pass the tax committee 12-11 with GOP support.