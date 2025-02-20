Minnesota House attempts to pass first bill of session

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — We will soon get our first major test of how the power sharing agreement in the Minnesota House will work this session.

The temporary House Republican majority is attempting to pass the first bill off the House floor with bipartisan support.

Symbolically, it will be a test of whether the Minnesota House will be able to reach bipartisan agreement on bills big or small.

The bill before the House on Thursday would be a small change to state law that would impact what information the attorney general can conceal from public data requests.

The bill would make data collected by the attorney general in civil and consumer investigations private only if it is regarding individuals, not corporations or other organizations.

Attorney General Keith Ellison says too much public disclosure would hamper investigations while Republicans say it would give the public more information on things like fighting government fraud.