Minnesota healthcare workers push for action to protect people in Gaza

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota healthcare workers are joining a nationwide push to protect their overseas counterparts.

On Tuesday, the group picketed outside M Health Fairview’s East Bank Medical Center. They want hospital CEOs and leaders to release public statements calling for protection of healthcare workers and children in Gaza.

In a statement, HealthPartners says it respects the workers’ right to engage in picketing.