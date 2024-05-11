Minnesota Governor’s Fishing Opener kicks off summer fishing season

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz was in Lake City on Saturday with hundreds of fellow anglers to cast a line and celebrate the annual Governor’s Fishing Opener, a tradition dating back to 1948.

“Thank you for showing what it means to be Minnesotan,” Walz said, in thanking the Lake City community members who hosted weekend activities for anglers of all ages and skill levels.

In a ceremony at Lake City Marina situated on Lake Pepin on the Mississippi River, Walz (unofficially) kicked off the outdoor recreation season in Minnesota, along with Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan, Minnesota DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen and other state officials.

“Minnesota’s fishing opener is special,” said Walz. “It’s an exciting and important day for thousands of Minnesotans who are ready to kick off the season, and personally one of my favorite days of the year.”

Fishing in Minnesota contributes to more than $4 billion of the state’s $11 billion outdoor tourism industry, according to the Minnesota DNR.

There are 162 different species in Minnesota’s waterways, which consist of 5,400 fishable lakes and over 18,000 miles of rivers and creeks.

For information on this year’s fishing season in Minnesota or to apply online for a fishing license, visit the Minnesota DNR’s website here.