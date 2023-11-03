Minnesota Governor Tim Walz visiting Southeastern Minnesota Friday

(ABC 6 NEWS) – Happening Friday morning at 10:30 a.m., Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be in Altura.

He will be visiting a farm to highlight the state’s investments in agriculture.

He’s expected to talk about Minnesota Farmers enrolling in the Minnesota Agriculture Water Quality Certification Program.

The voluntary agricultural program helps farmers and agricultural landowners implement conservation practices that protect the state’s water resources.

We’re told one million acres have been enrolled.

That number, Governor Tim Walz says, achieves a goal that he set in December of 2020.

Stay with ABC 6 NEWS for more information on the Governor’s Visit. We will provide updates throughout the day Friday.