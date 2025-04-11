Minnesota GOP files ethics complaint targeting DFL Senate President Bobby Joe Champion

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Republicans in the Minnesota Senate have filed a formal ethics complaint against Senate President Bobby Joe Champion.

The complaint alleges Champion, representing Minneapolis, used his elected position to advocate and secure legislative funding to benefit a legal client.

The client, Reverend Jerry McAfee, is affiliated with 21 Days of Peace, a violence prevention organization.

Champion stated he was not paid for the work and has given churches free legal support in the past.

It comes as legislators are leaving the Capitol for a week-long holiday on Friday.