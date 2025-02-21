Minnesota Golf Show kicks off this weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The 2025 Minnesota Golf Show is welcoming golf season as it kicks off this weekend.

This year’s event features over 100,000 square feet of exhibits from the latest golf tech to great deals on apparel and equipment.

Attendees can enjoy hands-on, free lessons from PGA pros, and even a $100,000 putt contest.

Tickets start at $13, and kids get in for free.