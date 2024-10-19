Minnesota gas prices drop slightly while Iowa’s rise

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — If you’re planning on jumping in the care this MEA weekend, you’ll be paying a bit less at the pump.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas sits at $3.19 while in Minnesota it’s $3.10.

Some of the cheapest gas in Minnesota is up in Pennington County in northwest Minnesota at $2.88 per gallon.

The most expensive gas is in Rochester where you will pay around $3.21 per gallon.

Meanwhile, although MEA weekend does not apply to Iowa, those filling up at the pump are expected to pay on average $3.01 per gallon.

That number is up from last month when gas cost just under $3 on average.

In our area, Howard County will be on the higher end at $3.19 while Worth County is the lowest at $2.97.