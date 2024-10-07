Minnesota Frost making a stop in Eyota
The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.
(ABC 6 News) — The Walter Cup winning Minnesota Frost are making a special stop on Tuesday in Eyota.
The newly named PWHL team will be heading to Los Corrales on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. In the spirit of the Frost, kids will be able to enjoy free ice cream and take photos with the team.
Los Corrales is located at 215 Front Street.