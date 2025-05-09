Minnesota Fishing Opener begins Saturday

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota is the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and no one is more excited than anglers across the state as they get ready for the 77th Fishing Opener.

Governor Tim Walz kicks things off up north in Crosslake on the Whitefish Chain for the first time.

Fishing brings in boatloads of money for Minnesota as it is a $4 billion industry.

Anglers get the first chance to catch walleye, bass, northern, and trout starting on Saturday at 12 a.m.

State DNR officials say about 500,000 people are expected to drop a line on Saturday, so if you are heading up north, give yourself time for traffic.