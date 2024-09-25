Minnesota Energy Resources celebrates 10th annual Rewarding Responders Grants

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Energy Resources is celebrating a milestone in helping first responders keep everyone safe.

The company is awarding $10,000 to public safety agencies across Minnesota as part of its 10th annual Rewarding Responders Grant program.

“We are honored to have helped the brave individuals keeping our communities safe, secure and welcoming through this program for the past 10 years,” said Nick Krzeminski, the vice president of Minnesota Energy Resources, via a press release. “From helping people in hazardous situations to providing critical medical care, these grants give first responders the invaluable tools they need to serve our communities.”

The Rewarding Responders Grant program is part of Minnesota Energy Resources’ ongoing commitment to safety for its employees and communities. The grants help local police, fire and emergency medical services agencies receive critical equipment or training to improve public safety.

This year’s grant recipients include the La Crescent Fire & Rescue Department, which is using its grant to purchase a new automated external defibrillator (AED).

Including this year’s grants, Minnesota Energy Resources has now awarded more than $100,000 through the program to help first responders in Minnesota strengthen public safety in their communities.

Eligible emergency response agencies can apply for up to $2,000 in funding through the grant program.