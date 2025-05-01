Minnesota Energy Resources announces latest Ambassadogs

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Energy Resources has announced its latest Ambassadogs are brothers Waffles and Tacoma.

The dogs are from Blooming Prairie and were picked to star in the company’s social media campaign.

They will serve as a reminder to call 811 at least two days before you dig to make sure you don’t hit any utility lines by accident.

In addition to digging, Waffles and Tacoma love to swim, play chase, and protect their front yard from squirrels.