Minnesota Energy Resources accepts applications for next “ambassadog”

(ABC 6 News) – From now until April 7th, you can nominate your dog to be the next Minnesota Energy Resources “ambassadog.”

MER’s ambassadog helps spread the message of safe digging. If you are a customer, take some photos of your dog digging, and submit them to minnesotaenergyresources.com before 11:59 p.m. on April 7th. They will narrow down the entries, then let customers vote for the winner.

Last year’s ambassadog was Pepsi, and Aussiedoodle from Albert Lea.

The message of MER’s safe digging campaign is to call 811 before you dig on your property, whether you’re digging a garden or installing a fence. Calling first can ensure you know the location of underground utilities so that you don’t hit them while digging.