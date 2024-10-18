Minnesota early voting numbers released

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Beginning on Friday, early voters in Minnesota can place their ballots directly into election tabulators.

If trends continue, a record number of voters could be on the horizon.

According to the Secretary of State’s Office, election officials have already accepted over 337,600 ballots. These totals continue to outpace 2016 absentee ballot numbers but fall short of the 2020 pandemic totals.

The Secretary of State’s Office will continue to update these absentee voting statistics each Thursday this fall.