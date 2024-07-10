State health officials announced their timeline for creating and enacting the Minnesota drinking water action plan.

(ABC 6 News) — State officials have announced the timeline for the Minnesota Drinking Water Action Plan.

The goal of the 10-year plan is to make sure everyone in the state has access to safe drinking water. The preliminary goals, though, include protecting sources of drinking water, establishing resilient drinking water infrastructure, ensuring safe tap water, and anticipating and managing emerging risks.

The finalized action plan is expected to be completed by the end of the year.