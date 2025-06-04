Minnesota DPS warns of fake messages imitating Driver and Vehicle Services

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Public Safety is alerting Minnesotans to beware of fake messages claiming to be from the “Minnesota Department of Motor Vehicles” or “DPSMN.”

The messages request payment, and according to the DPS, they have created alarm among residents by making false claims and requesting payment for false traffic tickets while threatening action if the recipient doesn’t pay.

The DPS says some Minnesotans have reported receiving multiple messages in a row, with each one featuring increasingly threatening language to pressure them into paying.

The DPS is urging residents not to open any links requesting payment in a text message to avoid personal information being stolen.

The DPS is also reminding residents that it and the DVS will never send texts about outstanding traffic tickets and will never request payment through a text.

Here are steps residents can take to protect themselves if they receive suspicious texts:

Do not respond to the message or click any links. DPS and DVS will never ask for your information or money by text.

Do not give money or personal information.

If you think the message might be real, contact DVS through our website at drive.mn.gov.

Report the message as junk or spam and delete it.

“These messages are not only fraudulent — they’re frightening,” said DVS Director Pong Xiong via a press release. “We understand how upsetting it can be to receive multiple threatening messages demanding payment. If you’re unsure, please reach out to us directly. We’re here to help protect your information and your peace of mind.”

If you received one of these messages and fell victim to the scam, file a report with the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center.