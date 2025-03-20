Minnesota DNR urges extreme caution as ice conditions change rapidly

(ABC 6 News) – With rain, warm weather, and wind rapidly changing ice conditions across the state, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is urging caution on the ice.

According to a press release from the DNR, ice-to-open water transition happened within a matter of days in the southern part of the state. The ice is becoming weaker, and this past weekend from March 14-16, DNR conservation officers were involved in at least three ice rescues as people fell through the ice.

DNR Enforcement ice safety coordinator Nicole Biagi offers some tips on staying safe on late-season ice:

Even if ice appears thick, that does not mean it’s safe. It’s been weakened by warm weather and cannot support as much weight as it could earlier this year.

Ice can melt quickly on a warm and sunny day.

Wearing a life jacket/float coat and having ice picks is the best way to survive a fall into the water.

Always go with a buddy and let others know where you’re going.

More information on ice safety can be found on the DNR website.