Minnesota DNR sets deadline for ice fishers to get fish houses off lakes

(ABC 6 News) — The warmer weather is bringing ice fishing season to a close, and the Minnesota DNR is giving anglers a deadline to get their fish houses off the thawing lakes.

That deadline is March 3 for the southern two-thirds of the state, and owners could be prosecuted if their shelters are not removed by then.

As warmer weather moves in, the DNR is reminding everyone that the ice is never 100% safe.

One bait shop owner wants the deadline pushed back as he says sales drop when ice fishing ends and shelters are ordered to be removed.

“So we are a local business. Basically, the costumer traffic will be reduced and it will also effect local tourism and local spending, so we believe that as long as the weather is good and there is ice on the lake, the DNR should support and not ask people to remove it,” said Kashif Mahmood, the owner of White Bear Bait.

Mahmood says weather conditions have contributed to a difficult ice fishing season.