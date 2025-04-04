Minnesota DNR says now is the time to prepare for flooding season

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As we get ready for summer, the Minnesota DNR is warning now is the time to prepare for flooding.

Officials say the potential for flooding is low right now, but they warned that we were in a similar situation last year before heavy rainfalls in June caused devastating flooding in parts of the state.

A couple of steps you can do to protect your property include removing debris that is collected in your gutters and storing valuables in higher places.