Minnesota DNR offering free park passes at libraries

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If you want a free pass to a Minnesota State Park, all you have to do is make a trip to one of more than 200 libraries in the state.

The Minnesota DNR is offering free passes as part of an effort that began back in 2018 to get more people outside.

All you need is a library card, and you can check out a pass just like you would a book.

The pass is good for seven days, and you can use it at any state park and recreation area.