Minnesota DNR looks for volunteers at Minnesota State Fair

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota State Fair is just about a month and a half away, and the Minnesota DNR is looking for help.

Volunteers who work for at least three hours will get free admission to the fair for the day. Open positions include greeters, rovers, wildfire prevention volunteers, and more.

Many shifts are available, and volunteers can be as young as 16 for some roles.