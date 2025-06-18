Minnesota DNR adds more counties to deer feeding ban

(ABC 6 News) – Eight more counties have been added to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ ban on deer feeding and attractants.

Anoka, Clay, Ramsey, Sherburne, Steele, Traverse, Wilkin, and Wright Counties have been added to the already extensive list. Olmsted, Fillmore, and Mower Counties are also part of that ban. A full list of counties under the ban can be found on the DNR website.

The ban has been put in place to reduce the risk of chronic wasting disease spread after it was detected in wild deer in new areas of the state last year.

However, this latest ban does allow hunters to use items such as non-scented ropes, mock scrapes with no scents added, and other items that were unintentionally banned due to the wording of a previous ban.

The DNR also advises people living outside of the banned counties to not feed deer, and instead focus on efforts to improve their habitat to provide long-term food sources and shelter.