Minnesota DHS substantiates physical abuse allegations at Rochester childcare center

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services has substantiated allegations of physical abuse at a Rochester childcare center.

The DHS investigation stemmed from allegations at Kids Come 1st in which it was reported that a staff person “tapped” a toddler on their head, causing them to fall and cut their lip on August 22, 2024.

According to the investigative report, the staff person “inappropriately tapped” the toddler’s head after they spilled milk on a table, which caused the toddler to fall and hit their face on a stack of chairs. When a family member came to pick up the toddler later that day, they noticed a “little” cut on their lip.

The investigative report states that although the staff person said it was a “reaction,” the staff person was not immediately next to the toddler and had to walk over to them to engage.

As a result, the DHS determined that physical abuse occurred. The staff person was disqualified from a position allowing direct contact with, or access to, persons receiving services from programs, organizations, and/or agencies that are required to have individuals complete a background study by the Department of Human Services

The facility also conducted an internal review and determined that policies and procedures were adequate but not followed at the time of the incident.

On February 19, 2025, the facility was issued a correction order for the violation.