Minnesota DHS substantiates allegation of neglect at Owatonna assisted living facility

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services (DHS) has substantiated an allegation of neglect of a vulnerable adult by a staff person at an Owatonna assisted living facility.

The DHS released its investigative report of Fourth Avenue Homes on Wednesday.

It was alleged that while giving a resident a bath on April 26, 2024, a staff person used water that was too hot and poured it over the resident’s head to rinse their hair. According to the investigative report, the water resulted in burns on the resident’s face, ears, cheeks, neck, chin, and chest.

The DHS interviewed another staff member who ran the water for the bath before leaving, who said that while they did not witness the incident, prior to leaving at 8:40 p.m., they heard a “loud commotion” and walked into the bathroom to see the resident on the floor.

The residents hair was wet, and their cheeks were “red.” The following day, the resident was hospitalized with second degree burns on their forehead, ears, cheeks, neck, and chin, and they remained at a burn center for approximately three weeks.

The investigative report states that while there were discrepancies about the water heater’s setting at the time of the incident, following the incident, when the water temperature was set to “low” it measured as high as 131.8 degrees Fahrenheit. Information showed that second degree burns at that temperature could result in 17 seconds.

It was determined that serious neglect occurred due to the incident resulting in serious injury that required the care of a physician.

Fourth Avenue Homes completed an internal review and determined that policies and procedures were adequate but were not followed. A new “mixer” was installed to prevent the water temperature from exceeding 120 degrees, and a new digital thermometer was provided to the facility.

The staff person is no longer employed at the facility.

Fourth Avenue Homes was not issued a correction order for the violation because it took immediate corrective action.