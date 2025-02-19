Minnesota DHS issues investigative report into Mankato group home

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Human Services has released its maltreatment investigation report stemming from allegations of neglect of a vulnerable adult at a Mankato group home, Progressive Living Inc.

According to the report, it was alleged that a vulnerable adult (VA), who had a Rights Restriction restricting his/her access to the internet, accessed Facebook multiple times and sent explicit messages to an unknown person (U) posing as an underage child.

At around 8:10 p.m. on September 24, 2024, U arrived at the facility and requested to speak with the VA. U told staff members that the VA was “trying to lure young [girls/boys]” and asked to speak to the VA.

When the staff members told U to leave, they threatened to call 911, returned to their vehicle, and left the property.

The report states law enforcement arrived “a short time later” and officers told a staff person that U and their “associate” regularly travel around the country and try to lure and confront potential predators.

U had Facebook messages between the VA and an “alleged young [child]” ranging between August 24 and September 8, 2024.

The report suggests the VA’s internet protocol was not followed by the facility on six separate dates, which was a violation of Minnesota Statutes section 245D.07, subdivision 1a.

The DHS determined that neglect occurred, and the facility completed an internal review and determined that “policies and procedures were adequate but not followed.”

Because the facility took immediate corrective action, a Correction Order was not issued for the violation.