Minnesota DHS investigates abuse at Rochester care facility

(ABC 6 News) — According to the Minnesota Department of Human Services, a care facility in Rochester abused a resident by using a 140-decibel buzzer to correct behavior.

The MDHS investigated Rehoboth LLC on 5th Avenue SW, and according to its report, the investigator learned that a guardian had used a handheld alarm that emitted a pulsing sound to stop the adult from harming themselves or others.

Sounds over 70 decibels can damage hearing.

MDHS order the facility to a $1000 fine.