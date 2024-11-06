Minnesota DFL releases statement after Senator Amy Klobuchar wins re-election
(ABC 6 News) — Amy Klobuchar has won re-election for the U.S. Senate over Republican opponent Royce White.
Following the victory, Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin released the following statement:
“Senator Klobuchar has repeatedly overcome partisan divisions in Washington to deliver for her constituents, and Minnesotans rewarded her for that leadership tonight,” said DFL Chairman via a press release. “Thanks to her hard work, Minnesota seniors are benefitting from lower prescription drug prices and veterans exposed to toxic burn pits are finally getting support. Minnesotans have been lucky to have a champion like Amy Klobuchar representing us in the Senate, and we’re even luckier that’s she going to back to fight for us in Washington for another term.”