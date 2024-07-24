Minnesota DFL breaks 24-hour fundraising record for second consecutive day to begin Kamala Harris’ campaign

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Minnesota DFL announced that the first 24 hours of Vice President Harris’s presidential campaign were the strongest 24-hour online fundraising period in Minnesota DFL Party history, with over $100,000 raised through digital fundraising alone.

According to the DFL, though, that record has fallen yet again on Tuesday as the Minnesota DFL has now raised over $200,000 in the first 48 hours of Harris’ campaign through online fundraising alone.

An announcement is expected tomorrow about the DFL’s volunteer sign-up numbers.