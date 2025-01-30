Minnesota Department of Human Rights and Home Depot reach settlement in sexual harassment case

(ABC 6 News) – Home Depot will pay $65,000 to a former employee after reaching a settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

The settlement comes after a department investigation at a store in Fridley, Minnesota, found several employees sexually harassed another employee between 2018 to 2021. According to that investigation, Home Depot failed to stop it.

Home Depot will also make changes in the workplace to prevent future sexual harassment.