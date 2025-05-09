Minnesota Department of Health releases annual drinking water report

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health released its review of the state’s water systems on Thursday.

The report found that 97% of Minnesota’s water systems are meeting or exceeding all federal health-based standards.

It tests for pesticides and inorganic materials like nitrates, lead and copper. Overall, the state has reviewed over 6500 water systems, conducting over 25,000 tests.

Currently, the state is working on a 10-year plan to replace the lead piping found in area water systems.