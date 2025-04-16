Minnesota Department of Health puts layoff plans on hold

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced that layoffs made public at the beginning of April would be delayed.

The delay comes as a result of a judge blocking the Trump administration from revoking more than $220 million in federal funding for state health programs.

“We are grateful for this action by the court, which we feel aligns with the federal government’s responsibility to us as a grantee,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham via a press release on Tuesday. “This action has given us additional short-term certainty around this funding, which allows us to delay this layoff process slightly. We continue to remain hopeful for a positive long-term outcome in this case that would allow us to mitigate the need to layoff so many smart, dedicated staff who are vital to protecting the health of Minnesotans.”

It is unclear if the Trump administration will appeal that decision.