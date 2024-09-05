Minnesota Department of Health investigates allegation of abuse at Rochester assisted living facility

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) has completed an investigation regarding an allegation of maltreatment at an assisted living facility in Rochester.

The facility is Aviva River Bend Memory Care, and MDH’s investigation determined abuse was substantiated.

The investigative report states that the alleged perpetrator (AP), an unlicensed caregiver at the facility, abused a resident by placing a restraint on her while she was in her Broda chair, causing “unreasonable confinement.”

During an interview, the AP indicated that the gait belt was placed on the resident because she was leaning, and the AP thought she would fall out of her chair. However, other interventions had not been tried before the gait belt was placed on the resident.

A family member later found the resident in a common area with the belt around her waist secured in a way that the resident could not have removed on her own. A staff member was notified, and the belt was immediately removed with the resident being transferred to a recliner.

The manager said the AP was trained upon hire two months prior to the incident that the facility was a “zero tolerance” restraint free facility.

As a result of the abuse, the AP’s employment at the facility was terminated. Re-training is also being provided to all staff on preventing abuse, and the policy regarding restraining residents.

MDH also issued the facility a correction order regarding the vulnerable adult’s right to be free from maltreatment.

The full investigative report can be found below: