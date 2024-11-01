Minnesota Department of Health finds Rochester water line that serves more than 100,000 people contains lead

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Health released their new lead service line map on Friday.

That map indicates there are many places in the area with water pipelines that contain lead, including a pipeline in Rochester that serves more than 100,000 people.

Other areas in Olmsted County with lead in the pipelines include Eyota, Oronoco, and Stewartville while lead has also been found in pipelines within Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, and Mower Counties.