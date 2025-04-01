Minnesota Department of Health announces layoffs and reduced public health services following federal funding cuts

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health announced it would be making layoffs and reducing public health services following federal funding cuts.

MDH sent layoff and separation notices to 170 employees whose positions were funded by recently terminated federal grants.

Additionally, “at risk” notices will be going to MDH staff at risk for layoffs due to seniority rules around layoffs. An estimated 300 notices went out on Tuesday.

Nearly 20 employees slated to start with the department in the last week have also had their offers rescinded.

MDH says the layoffs and separations are a direct consequence of action by the federal government last week to cut more than $220 million in previously approved federal funding.

“We are working now to figure out how much of this critical public health work we can save and continue,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham via a press release. “The sudden and unexpected action from the federal government left us with no choice but to proceed with layoffs immediately. It is devastating to be forced to reduce critical services and give notices to so many dedicated public health professionals because the federal government decided to renege on its commitment to our state. They left us in the lurch, with no advance notice, no close-out period, halting work that would have helped us address chronic gaps in the system and be better prepared for future threats.”

MDH says the layoffs will impact services across the agency such as the state’s response to measles and H5N1, wastewater surveillance, the state’s public health laboratory, and community clinics and vaccination efforts.