Minnesota Department of Education testifies regarding potential federal funding freeze

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Education testified at the State Capitol on Tuesday about the impact of President Donald Trump’s potential federal funding freeze.

A Rhode Island judge blocked the freeze from going into effect late last week after 22 states, including Minnesota, filed a lawsuit.

Members of the state’s Department of Education highlighted how a freeze on federal funding would impact Minnesota’s public schools.

It’s not just federal funding that we get from the U.S. Department of Education. There are a lot of other federal funding sources that comes to Minnesota that would deeply impact if any of that funding is cut off. $28 million for reading and math is a big deal. We haven’t even touched yet of the Department of Agriculture, which is what funds the national school lunch program,” said Senator Heather Gustafson.

A second judge in D.C. also blocked the funding freeze last week, which was for 30 days.