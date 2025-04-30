Minnesota Department of Agriculture invests over $1 million to bring local food to children

(ABC 6 News) — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) has awarded more than $1 million in grants to schools and early care providers through its Farm to School and Early Care Grants program.

The funding is intended to support the purchase of Minnesota-grown-and-raised foods, thus creating market opportunities for local farmers and improving the quality of school and early care meals across the state.

“When schools and early cares serve local food, everyone benefits – our farmers, our kids, our communities, and our economy,” said MDA Commissioner Thom Petersen via a press release. “We are proud to help schools and early care providers incorporate more local food into their meals. Minnesota kids deserve the best, and Minnesota farms can provide the best.”

The MDA awarded $97,000 to 194 family childcare providers, with each provider receiving a $500 award.

Meanwhile, the MDA also awarded $948,096 to 63 school districts and nine early childhood education centers across the state.