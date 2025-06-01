Minnesota Dairy Goat Association hosts goat show at Fillmore County Fairgrounds

Minnesota Dairy Goat Association holds Best of Midwest Spring Show.

(ABC 6 News)- On May 31, the Minnesota Dairy Goat Association hosted their best of the Midwest Spring Show at the Fillmore County Fairgrounds.

The event features some of the best goats in the nation ranging from Minnesota, Iowa, and Wisconsin being judged on their appearance, confirmation, among other traits.

The main goal, getting ready for the Fillmore County Fair in July.

“My favorite part is definitely the community and the people here at the goat shows. But also there’s nothing that beats the rush of just walking into the ring in a competitive class,” said Addison Wille, a youth show participant.

The event also included a raffle with all benefits going towards the MDGA.