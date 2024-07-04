Minnesota couple restores Hotel Lanesboro

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A young Minnesota couple is bringing a hidden gem in Lanesboro back to life.

Originally built in 1872, Hotel Lanesboro has been recognized in the National Register of Historic Places after being closed for the past 50 years.

However, Chelsey and Levi Skelly are taking on the project of restoring the hotel, hoping to bring back life to the historic building.

“I’m a girl that’s [got] all the big hopes and dreams. I want to save all the old houses,” Chelsey said. “All these old buildings are so unique, and I just want to anything I can to help preserve them.”

After purchasing the building in December, the Skellys are on their third top-to-bottom renovation, and despite not being from the city, they are looking forward to experiencing everything that the community has to offer.

Currently, Hotel Lanesboro has nine different rooms available to the public, and some of them are inspired by varying themes.

Learn more about Hotel Lanesboro at its website.