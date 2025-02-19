Minnesota cannabis business applications open

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota is starting to accept cannabis business license applications as of Tuesday.

When the law was first passed, dispensaries were supposed to open sometime early this year. Now, industry experts say it could take until next year due to the set up for this licensing process facing significant delays.

The application window is open until March 9. Right now, only tribal nations in Minnesota are allowed to operate dispensaries.