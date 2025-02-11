Minnesota BWSR now accepting applications for water storage grants

(ABC 6 News) – The Minnesota Board of Water and Soil Resources (BWSR) will be accepting water storage grants to help protect landscapes from severe weather events.

Eligible applicants for these grants include water conservation districts, watershed districts, municipalities, counties, Tribal Governments, and joint powers organizations.

Those grants are coming as Minnesota experiences more frequent and intense rainfall events, which have been negatively impacting agriculture and infrastructure. The increased rain has also been causing erosion along riverbanks and declining water quality.

The BWSR’s Water Quality and Storage Program supports storage practices across the state, giving priority to projects in the Minnesota River and Mississippi River basins.

Up to $3 million is available in grant funding this year, and applications will be accepted through 4:30 p.m. on April 11th.