Minnesota budget battle sees major moves forward, DFL raises concerns

(ABC 6 News) – The legislative session ends on Monday and lawmakers are preparing to finalize state spending plans after reaching an agreement on a budget target Thursday.

Democrats were upset that under the proposed deal, children of illegal immigrants would still be eligible for the state healthcare program whereas adults would be phased out at the end of the year.

Lawmakers said the budget cuts will erase 90% of the $6 billion deficit projected for the 2028-2029 fiscal year.

House speaker Lisa Demuth (R-Cold Spring) said the budget cuts would be instrumental for the state spending.

“With the global targets, we are seeing the largest spending cut in state history. Nearly $5 billion dollars from biennium to biennium,” Demuth said.

Meanwhile, Sen. Alice Mann (DFL-Edina) said the cuts to health care are cruel.

“There is no economic argument to be made when we take away people’s health care,” Mann said. “What they did was pretty cruel.”

When the deal was announced, Democrats banged on the doors outside the press conference demanding to be let in.

Conference committees will be negotiating in the coming days ahead of Monday night’s legislative deadline in an effort to avoid a special session.