Minnesota bill would eliminate partisan redistricting

(ABC 6 News) — Gerrymandering was a big topic for Minnesota lawmakers on Thursday.

Gerrymandering occurs when electoral constituents boundaries are manipulated to favor a party. The bill would amend the constitution to establish a “bipartisan redistricting commission.”

It would prevent redrawing of district lines to favor party voting patterns. If passed, the amendment would go to a public vote for it to go into effect in 2026.