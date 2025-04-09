Minnesota bill proposes tax on social media companies

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota could become the first state in the nation to tax social media platforms based on how many users they have in the state.

The controversial idea was at the center of a Senate tax committee on Wednesday.

The monthly tax would range from 10-50 cents per user depending on how many subscribers a platform has. If a platform has more users, it will receive the higher end of the tax.

Supporters want more tax revenue, but those against it say the tax could hit local broadcasters.

There was no vote on the bill Wednesday.