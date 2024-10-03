Minnesota Attorney General speaks on Debt Fairness Act

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Minnesota, the Debt Fairness Act is now in effect to help Minnesotans struggling with medical debt.

Under the law, which took effect on Tuesday, medical debt cannot be automatically transferred to a spouse, cannot be used to deny care, and cannot be reported to credit agencies.

Attorney General Keith Ellison celebrated the law at a press conference on Wednesday.

“This law is a victory for all Minnesotans really because it gives a fair, more dignified system for those dealing with medical debt,” Ellison said.

Ellison also announced a free debt fairness legal clinic happening on Saturday, October 5th for anyone struggling to take part in one-on-one sessions.

