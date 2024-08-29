Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sends warning letter to tobacco retailers

(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison sent a letter to over 5,000 tobacco distributors and retailers Thursday, according to a press release.

The letter asks companies to stop distributing, marketing, and selling unauthorized and illegal flavored tobacco products in Minnesota. The release states that these products include things that have not been authorized for sale by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), such as flavored e-cigarettes and flavored nicotine pouch products.

Ellison says the products have several harmful effects on minors using them. He claims that the products can make minors addicted to nicotine because they use kid-friendly flavors, like candy and dessert ones, and packaging that is designed to get minors to buy the products, according to the press release.

“For decades now, everyone has known the dangers nicotine poses to young people — increased risk of addiction, respiratory problems, even brain damage. Today, I’m asking Minnesota businesses to join me in protecting young people by taking unauthorized products off their shelves — particularly ones that are illegally marketed toward kids — in accordance with federal and state law,” Ellison expressed.

Under federal law, new tobacco products, weather they contain tobacco-derived nicotine or synthetic nicotine, must get pre-market authorization from the FDA before they can be sold legally in the United States.

As of mid-2024, the FDA has authorized only 34 e-cigarettes and four oral nicotine products to be sold in the U.S.

Ellison says the sale or distribution of the illegal products may also violate multiple laws in Minnesota, including consumer-protection laws.

He asks Minnesota tobacco retailers and distributors to confirm they will comply with Minnesota law, and only advertise, sell, or distribute products that have been authorized by the FDA.

Free help quitting nicotine

If you are struggling with nicotine, help is available in Minnesota.

For teens, the My Life, My Quit program offers free and confidential help to Minnesotans ages 13 to 17 trying to quit commercial tobacco and nicotine. Teens can text, call or chat online with a quit coach, and receive age-specific materials. Teens can text “Start My Quit” to 36072 or visit https://mn.mylifemyquit.org/en-us/.

For adults, Quit Partner is Minnesota’s family of programs for people who want to quit. It offers coaching calls, text and email support, as well as medication like nicotine patches, gum, or lozenges. Call 1-800-QUIT-NOW (784-8669) or visit https://quitpartnermn.com/.