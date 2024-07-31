Minnesota Attorney General calls for review of open-carry gun law

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is asking a court to review a decision that allows 18-year-olds to acquire open-carry gun permits.

Previously, an appeals court ruled that Minnesotan state law that restricts people under the age of 21 from obtaining a permit to carry.

Ellison is now saying that law is inconsistent with the Second Amendment.

Ellison’s office says there are 30 states and the District of Columbia with similar laws that restrict open-carry permits to those 21 and older.