Minnesota age limit for gun-carry permits struck down
(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota’s ban on 18-20-year-olds from carrying firearms publicly is no longer in place.
A federal appeals court determined the ban was unconstitutional. Tuesday’s ruling affirms a lower court decision that concluded the 2nd Amendment guarantee young adults the right to bear firearms for self defense.