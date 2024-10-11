Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge Rochester gala returns for 11th year

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — People packed the room of the Rochester International event Center for Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge’s Rochester gala.

The event was an opportunity for the Rochester community to support the organization and its mission of helping people recover.

The gala also celebrated those who are currently on their own recovery journeys.

“Overdoses have been ravaging our communities, they’ve been ruining families, and at teen challenge we get the opportunity to lead women out of that struggle, lead men and women out of that chaos,” David Hunter, the Rochester Center’s director, said.

The organization helps women like April Grubbs, who joined the program in 2018 after she and her husband had lost custody of their children and were homeless.

The program was difficult for her, but she worked hard at her recovery because she knew her sone would reach out to her when he turned 18.

“I knew eventually he would come find me, and I wanted him to find the best version of me during that time,” Grubbs said.

By the time reunion happened she had been sober for a few years and working at Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge.

“That speech that he had planned since he was a little boy, of all the ways he wanted to tell me he hated me, instead it turned into mama I love you,” Grubbs said.

It was a similar story with her daughter, and even though it was a long and hard road, Grubbs said she is grateful she now has the opportunity to help other women recover.

“To see women go on and get their kids back, and see women go on and lead full lives, its been really super rewarding for that,” Grubbs said.

If you are struggling with substance abuse, Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge can help you with their services, which can be found here.